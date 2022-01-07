iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in December

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.008 per share. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

