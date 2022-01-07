iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Increased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.08 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

