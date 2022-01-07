iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

