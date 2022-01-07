iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $111.90 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26.

