iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.90 and a twelve month high of $117.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

