iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

