iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$29.53 during trading on Thursday. 1,370,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,074. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.