iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

