iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,951 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

