iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,951 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

