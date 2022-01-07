iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

