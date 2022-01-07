iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.87

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $33.50. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 3,498,746 shares trading hands.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 253,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

