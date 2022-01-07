iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $415,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 218,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.