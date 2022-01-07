iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.49

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and traded as low as $19.30. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 305,153 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUR)
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.