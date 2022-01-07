iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.49

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and traded as low as $19.30. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 305,153 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

