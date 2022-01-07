iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $96,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

