iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.