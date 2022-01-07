iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.