iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,784,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.98 and a 200 day moving average of $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.