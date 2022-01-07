iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

