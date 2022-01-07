iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.73 and last traded at C$17.74. 471,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 514,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.97.

