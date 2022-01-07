iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.08

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.08 and last traded at $202.08, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

