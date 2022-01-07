iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ISPC opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

In other iSpecimen news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $55,785 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

