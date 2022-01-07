Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,027. Isracann Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
