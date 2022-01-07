Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,027. Isracann Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

