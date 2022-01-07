ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.11 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.