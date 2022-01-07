Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IZOZF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Izotropic has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
About Izotropic
