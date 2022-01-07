J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

JSAIY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

