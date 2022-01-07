JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Sells $99,854.16 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 70,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

