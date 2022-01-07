James Bramble Sells 2,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXPI stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

