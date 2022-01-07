Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 26,700 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $8.67 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

