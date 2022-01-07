Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Manitex International worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 100.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MNTX opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

