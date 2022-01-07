Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, Director Clark R. Crosnoe purchased 90,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 564,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,415. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOED stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.28.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

