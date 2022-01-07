Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.1% in the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 93.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after buying an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 82.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

