Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

