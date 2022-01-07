Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

