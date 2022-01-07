JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

