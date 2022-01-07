JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $272.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.46 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

