JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

PRFZ stock opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

