JMP Securities Lowers Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $165.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

