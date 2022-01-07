JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRNX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

CRNX stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

