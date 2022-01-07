Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Doug Webb Acquires 2,500 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Doug Webb acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($69,835.60).
LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,047 ($27.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,208.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,663.67. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.