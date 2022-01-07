Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Doug Webb Acquires 2,500 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Doug Webb acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($69,835.60).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,047 ($27.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,208.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,663.67. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

