Jonestrading Begins Coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.