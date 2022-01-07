JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €216.58 ($246.12).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €208.40 ($236.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €194.15. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

