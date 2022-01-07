JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to €350.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.32.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $332.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.89. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

