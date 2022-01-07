JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.69 ($49.64).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO traded up €0.93 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €32.74 ($37.20). 1,433,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.18.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.