JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 535 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.52) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 624.20 ($8.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 562.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 718.42. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Insiders bought a total of 3,562 shares of company stock worth $1,810,035 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

