JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to Neutral

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

