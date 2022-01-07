JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to Neutral

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
