JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

NYSE:JPM opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. The stock has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

