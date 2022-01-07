JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,143,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

