JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $41.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $10,245,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

