JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Target Price to $131.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of RGA opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

